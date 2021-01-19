Gujarat: 15 sleeping migrant labourers killed after truck runs over them in Surat

The incident took place early this morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat. (Twitter/Parimal Nathwani)

Fifteen migrant labourers, sleeping by the roadside, were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Gujarat’s Surat district on Tuesday morning, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place early this morning near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat. While 12 persons died on the spot, three of the eight injured died in a nearby hospital, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan. The truck driver has been arrested, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the incident and his office tweeted: “The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest.”

Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 19, 2021

The truck ran over the migrant construction workers on the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight, Surat SP Usha Rada said. The truck driver lost control over his vehicle after dashing against the tractor and veered off the road onto the pavement where the workers were sleeping, she said.

“The truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim. The driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of the tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction. The truck’s front window pane shattered on impact, which blocked the driver’s vision. The truck then veered off the road and crashed into the sleeping labourers,” she said.