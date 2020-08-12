Surat: Rapid Antigen Tests outside temples and mosques in Rander

SMC commissioner BN Pani called a meeting with Rander zonal head CY Bhatt and advised him to implement self-lockdown for shops and business establishments during public holidays and Sundays. (Representational)

With the rise in number of Covid-19 cases in Rander, the Surat Municipal Corporation has started Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) outside temples and mosques where the footfall is high in Rander as well as Adajan.

Rander, which was the first zone to go under containment in Surat, is now second only to diamond hub Katargam, which has the highest number of cases in the district. Rander zone has so far recorded 1,656 positive cases, while Katargam recorded 2,572.

Bhatt told The Indian Express, “We have started such tests at big temples such as Ram Madhi temple, Ganeshwar temple and Mahalaxmi temple, and in coming days we will cover mosques also.”

“Apart from implementing self-lockdown by shops, malls and superstores, on Sundays and public holidays, we are carrying out RAT among super-spreaders, including shop keepers, autorickshaw drivers and hawkers,” he added.

