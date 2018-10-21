Surat rape-murder suspect held from Bihar village

Police sources said that the team led by a Sub-Inspector of Crime Branch reached the suspect’s native place earlier this week. (Representational) Police sources said that the team led by a Sub-Inspector of Crime Branch reached the suspect’s native place earlier this week. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man, a suspect in rape and murder of a toddler in Surat, was arrested from a village in Buxar district of Bihar on Saturday. A team of Surat police and Bihar Police, all dressed in plain clothes, nabbed the suspect from his cousin brother’s house moments after he reached there.

“We have caught the suspect. After the case was registered and the suspect had gone missing, our first target was to catch him. It was during a conversation with his relatives, police got a clue about his presence in Buxar district. We coordinated with top officials of Bihar Police and sought their assistance to catch the suspect,” Surat Commissioner of Police Satish Sharma said.

A team of Surat police had left for Buxar — the suspect’s native place — on October 16, a day after the police recovered the body of the three-and-half-year old girl’s in a gunny bag from the suspect’s room. The suspect, who had gone missing on the day the police recovered the body, had rented the room few months in the same colony where the girl’s family from Maharashtra lived.

“We don’t want to take any chance. So, we have also sent Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) R R Sarvaiya to Buxar, where our first team was also working on the case, to carry out the operation tactfully,” the police commissioner added.

According to him, the police team has already obtained the transit remand of the suspect from the Buxar chief judicial magistrate and they are on their way to Surat.

Police sources said that the team led by a Sub-Inspector of Crime Branch reached the suspect’s native place earlier this week and on questioning his parents and relatives they got confirmation about his presence in the district.

