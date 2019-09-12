Surat: Ponds, routes, police at the ready for Ganesh immersion

Over 70,000 Ganesh idols will be immersed in Surat in 21 artificial ponds and in the sea, on Friday, under strict police vigil. Extra police personnel were deployed to Surat on Thursday, and they will maintain law and order and traffic during the Ganesh procession.

Advertising

A large procession will held in Surat city, on Friday, Ganesh Visarjan day, in which people will carry their Ganesh idols to the ponds dug for the purpose of immersing the idols. The Surat Municipal corporation has dug 21 artificial ponds in several zones in the city, to prevent residents from immersing their idols in the Tapi river. Idols of below 5 feet in height can be immersed in the artificial ponds.

Surat city Mayor Jagdish Patel said he had appealed to the people to hold the procession peacefully and early. “Small idols should be immersed only in bucket or other vessels in the street itself, while big idols of more than 5 feet should be taken to Dumas and Hazira beaches. Arrangements have been made there too,” he said. “Idols of upto 5 feet should be immersed in the artificial ponds, and not in Tapi river.”

The police have barricaded various routes to keep away normal traffic, to enable the main procession to proceed without hindrances.

Advertising

Surat Police Commissioner incharge H K Patel said, “Extra police forces have landed in Surat on Thursday morning and they have been told to coordinate with local police.” The Commissioner incharge said CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the procession to prevent untoward incidents. “This time we are also using cameras worn by police personnel. The cameras will be attached to the chest portion of the police uniform.”

As there has been heavy discharge of around 1.30 lakh cusec water into the Tapi river due to heavy rain, artificial ponds made on the banks of Tapi river at Ducca ovara (wharf) and Ramji ovara have become submerged.

“Our police staff will be present at the spot with municipal officials,” the Police Commissioner incharge said. “Devotees will be allowed to do puja but their idols will be received by SMC officials, and the devotees will be allowed to sprinkle water on it.”