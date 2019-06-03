Surat: Police traces seven police officials over custodial death of a suspect

Seven Surat Police personnel are on the run after they were booked for the alleged custodial killing of a suspected thief. The postmortem report revealed that Omprakash Bishamber Pandey, an accused in a theft case, has over forty injury marks on his body.

Officials at Khatodara police station had Thursday picked up three youths — Pandey, his brothers Ramgopal Pandey and Jayprakash Pandey — for their alleged involvement in a theft case that had taken place in Khatodara area.

The policemen had allegedly tortured the trio to make them confess their alleged involvement in the theft case. Omprakash developed a brain haemorrhage due to the beating, following which he was taken to New Civil Hospital for treatment on Friday night. He was later shifted to Unique Hospital at UM road where he was declared dead.

On Sunday, a panel of doctors had carried out a postmortem on the body of Pandey. According to sources, the preliminary report revealed that over 40 injury marks were seen on the body, some of which were on the head.

On learning about the incident, top officials in the Surat police carried out an investigation to ascertain the police’s role in Pandey’s death. On the basis of a report by investigation officer ACP N S Desai, a complaint was filed with Khatodara Police against Inspector M B Khileri, Sub-Inspector S P Chaudhary and five police constables. Look out notices have been issued against the policemen.