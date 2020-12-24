Surat police submit 232-page chargesheet in minor’s rape-murder case in 13 days

The Surat city police have filed chargesheet in a rape and murder case of a minor girl in a record 13 days from the arrest of the accused. The police have also appointed a retired officer to assist the trial after permission from the state law department.

On December 7, a 10-year-old girl, who was playing nearby her house had gone missing. The parents of the girl had lodged missing complaint the same day. The next day, the police recovered the girl’s body at an isolated place near the railway tracks in Pandesara area. The girl’s face was mutilated by bludgeoning with a stone, police said.

After identification of the girl, police had registered offence under relevant IPC and POCSO Act sections. On checking CCTV footage of a vada-pav shop nearby her house, police found that girl was accompanied by a youth, who is a migrant from Maharashtra. The 27-year-old accused was arrested by police on December 9. He was sent to judicial custody at Surat district central jail by a court later.

Pandesara police said that during interrogation the accused said he had raped the child and then killing her by repeatedly hitting her with a stone.

Police had collected all the circumstantial evidence, medical evidence, scientific evidence, statements of witnesses, and panch witness statements. Police had prepared a chargesheet of 232 pages and submitted in the court on December 22. On Wednesday, police appointed a retired assistant commissioner of police as ‘Pairavi officer’ (to assist the public prosecutor).

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 Vidhi Chaudhari said, “The reason behind speedy filing of the chargesheet is to ensure a speedy trial is conducted by a fast-track court, so that accused can be convicted and an example can be set. We have also taken permission from the state law department to appoint Pairavi officer in this case who will assist the public prosecutor when the case goes for trial.”

