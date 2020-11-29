Surat police files first case under GCTOC Act

The Surat crime branch recently arrested three gang members of the gang -- Sarfarz Sindha, Sandeep Gupta, and Anurag Singh Rajput -- under this new law.

Surat police on Saturday registered the first case under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime (GCTOC) Act, 2015, against members of criminal Muzaffarali Saiyed alias Asif Tameta’s gang.

Tameta and his 13 gang members are facing extortion, murder, kidnapping and other charges in at least 35 offences registered at different police stations across the city, police said. Crime branch sleuths had earlier submitted a proposal to Surat Police Commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar to book the men under the GCTOC Act.

After getting approval, the crime branch lodged a complaint against the 14 criminals under GCTOC Act Sections 3(1)(1) (offence, registered under a terrorist act or organised crime, resulting to the death of a person shall be punished for death or life imprisonment), 3 (1)(2) (punishment for a term of five years or life imprisonment), 3(2) (whoever conspires, knowingly facilitates the commission of any terrorist act or organised crime shall be punished for a term of five years) and 3(4) (a person who is member of organised crime syndicate will be imprisoned for a term of five years or imprisonment of life).

The Surat crime branch recently arrested three gang members of the gang — Sarfarz Sindha, Sandeep Gupta, and Anurag Singh Rajput — under this new law. The three men were Saturday produced before a Surat district court which remanded them in police custody for 10 days.

R R Sarwaiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Surat crime branch, said, “We have arrested three persons under the GCTOC Act.

This is the first offence we have registered against the Asif Tameta gang. Five others, who are in jails, will also be arrested under this Act and remaining five gang members, who are absconding, will also be arrested soon.”

Tameta and his two accomplices, Mohyuddin Shaikh and Akbarkhan Pathan, are currently lodged at Surat Central jail. Azzu alias Asgarali Saiyed, younger brother of Tameta, who was arrested under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), is lodged at Rajkot jail. Another gang member, Yusuf Khan, is lodged at Lucknow district jail, police said.

