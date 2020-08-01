Surat Police denies nod for Cong rally

Gujarat Pradesh Congress party working committee president Hardik Patel. (File) Gujarat Pradesh Congress party working committee president Hardik Patel. (File)

Surat police on Saturday denied permission for vehicle rally and felicitation program for newly appointed Gujarat Pradesh Congress party working committee president Hardik Patel, which was scheduled for August 2, citing the Covid-19 situation in the city.

Surat Congress Councillor from ward no. 15, Nilesh Kumbhani, had sought police permission for the rally. In the application, Kumbhani has mentioned that the vehicle rally of Hardik Patel will be conducted from Mini Bazaar to Hirabaug and further from Simada chowk to Yogi Chowk at Nilesh Kumbhani farm at Yogi Chowk.

“Surat police gives permission for felicitation and vehicle rally of newly appointed state BJP president C R Paatil. We also applied for permission for rally. Today police had sent us a letter denying permission. Surat police is playing dubious role,” Kumbhani told the Indian Express.

In a reply to Kumbhani, police had mentioned that as per the Unlock-3 guidelines, religious and social gatherings will continue to be prohibited.

Surat Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said, “We have denied police permission for the rally of Congress party. In case of the BJP rally, it did not even take place, so where is the question of permission.”

