Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma retires, Hare Krishna Patel given charge

Surat commissioner of police Satish Sharma, a 1986-batch IPS officer, holding the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), retired on Saturday after his request for a three-month extension was turned down by the state government. Joint police commissioner Hare Krishna Patel has been given the charge of Surat police commissioner.

Satish Sharma was appointed police commissioner of Surat on October 2016, in the rank of Additional General of police. He was promoted as the Director General of Police on January 2, 2019. The Surat commissionerate post was upgraded from ADGP to DGP and Satish Sharma continued to be the police commissioner of Surat city, a post he held for two years and 11 months.

The key decisions Sharma took during his tenure includes the ban on immersion of idols in Tapi river by creating artificial ponds for the purpose during festivals. His work came in for praise from Chief Min-ister Vijay Rupani and Home Min-ister Pradeepsinh Jadeja after the Surat police cracked a robbery case of diamonds worth Rs 20 crore.

Talking to The Sunday Express, Sharma said, “I am happy with my tenure as commissioner of police of Surat city. I have got lot of love and respect from the people of Surat city. Political and religious leaders supported me during crucial times, whenever an important decision was to be taken. I am thankful to all of them and the police force of Surat city.”