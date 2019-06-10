Fire at Surat private school, no casualties reported

An incident of fire was reported at a private school in Surat city, on Monday morning. The school authorities immediately shifted the students to safety and no casualty was reported. The officials of the Fire & Emergency Services also immediately controlled the fire.

The incident was reported at Raychand Dipchand School in the walled city of Surat in the morning around 8.20 am. As soon as the fire was detected, the school authorities shifted the students to a safer place. Meanwhile, officials of Fire & Emergency Services also controlled the fire immediately. As soon as the news of the fire spread, anxious parents rushed to the school.

Schools in Gujarat reopened on Monday after summer vacations, and the incident comes close on the heels of last month’s fire incident at a private coaching centre in the city that left 22 students dead.

On May 24, a fire broke out at a private coaching centre in the city’s Takshashila Complex that left 22 students killed. Following the incident, the fire officials had started a drive to check the fire safety measures in various educational institutes.

Surat Chief Fire Officer Basant Parek said that after the May 24 fire incident, total 1751 tuition classes and some schools were surveyed out of which 1237 were found not having installed fire safety systems while remaining ones had. The Raychand Dipchand School had a fire safety system.

Fire officer Raysingh Patel said, “The cause of the fire might be loose electric wiring in the meter box. The situation has been brought under control.”