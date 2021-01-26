Surat: Patidar leaders detained for rallying in support of farmers on R-Day

Congress leader Nilesh Kumbhani detained by the police at the Tiranga yatra called by PAAS in Surat on Tuesday. (Express photo)

At least 400 convenors and supporters of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), including six Congress corporators, were detained and some were arrested by the Surat Police on Tuesday after they took out a Tiranga yatra in support of farmers protesting against the Centre’s three new agri laws and to demand the withdrawal of criminal cases against Patidar leaders.

On Tuesday morning, the PAAS supporters took out the Tiranga yatra in different groups on tractors, two-wheelers, and on foot on the main road of Varachha. Heavy police duty was laid in Varachha, Punagam, Sarthana, Kapodara areas by Surat police since Monday night.

Follow LIVE Updates | Farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi

The PAAS supporters were detained when they began their march in Varachha and were taken to the police headquarters at Athwalines area. Among those detained were Congress corporators Dinesh Kachhadiya, Vijay Pansurya, Nilesh Kumbhai, Mamtaben Sawa, Arwaben Dawra, and Daxaben Bhuva. They were later arrested under Section 188 of IPC.

PAAS state convenor Alpesh Katheriya and Surat city convenor Dharmik Malaviya were also detained by the police.

Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar said, “The PAAS had organised this rally without police permission, and our police teams that were on the spot, had arrested them. There is no violence and no tension like situation. They will be arrested for violation of police commissioner notification.”

The PAAS had sought police permission for carrying out a rally of 200 persons in Surat on Republic Day from Shaheed Smarak Sarthana to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Mangadh Chowk in Varachha. The Patidar body had moved the Gujarat High Court on January 22 after being denied permission to hold the procession.

On Monday, the high court issued notices to the state government and Surat Police authorities following a petition moved by Dharmik Malaviya. However, the notice was kept returnable for January 27 which meant the PAAS could not lawfully take out the rally on the proposed date.