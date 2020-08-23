Surat, other parts of South Gujarat witness heavy rain

In the last 24 hours, Surat city had witnessed around 2 inch rainfall, while moderate rainfall was in different talukas of the city. (Representational)

Surat and other parts of South Gujarat have been witnessing heavy rainfall since the last 24 hours. The rainfall which started on Friday night continued on Saturday due to which water level in the creeks and rivers has risen.

Tapi river was seen flowing on both banks, for the first time in this monsoon season, due to discharge of 1.24 lakh cusecs of water from Ukai dam,

The water level in five creeks flowing in Surat city had gone up, as a result of which many areas in the city were inundated. The municipal officials have received many complaints of rain-related damages.

Similarly, Umargam taluka in Valsad district received 6 inch rainfall, followed by 4 inch rainfall in Vapi taluka, 3 inch rainfal in Valsad town, 2 inch rainfall in Dharampur taluka.

In Navsari district, Jalalpore taluka recorded 4 inch rainfall, followed by 2 inch in Khergam, 2 inch in Nasvari town, 2 inch in Gandevi 2 inch. Tapi and Dangs districts received moderate rainfall.

The water level in Ukai dam recorded on Saturday evening was 332.35 feet, with live storage of water measured upto 4640.67 million cubic meter (MCM), which is 71.82 per cent of the gross storage of water in the dam — 5325.06 MCM. The inflow of water in the dam on Saturday was 1.10 lakh cusecs while outflow has been maintained to 1.24 lakh cusecs.

Sources in Ukai dam said that heavy rainfall fall was witnessed in upper catchment areas of the dam lying in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The dam authorities had started discharging water to maintain the water level. Due to heavy discharge of water from the dam into Tapi river, the water level in the river had gone up and the river was seen flowing on its both banks.

