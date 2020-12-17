Surat: Organs of brain dead child give new lease of life to seven others

The organs being taken to MGM Hospital in Chennai from Surat. (Express Photo)

A two-and-a-half-year-old child, declared brain dead following an accident, gave a new lease of life to seven children, including two from Russia and Ukraine, after his parents donated his organs. The child’s heart has been transplanted to a 4-year-old boy from Russia while his lungs were transplanted to another four-year-old child from Ukraine at MGM hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

This is the second organ donation amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Surat city.

On December 9, Jash Sanjiv Oza, a resident of Bhatar area in Surat, had accidentally slipped from the balcony of a neighbour’s flat on the second floor of the apartment. He was rushed to Amruta Hospital nearby where he underwent treatment for several days. On December 14, doctors declared him brain dead.

Nilesh Mandlewala, the president of Surat-based NGO Donate Life that works in organ donation reached out to the hospital and convinced Jash’s father Sanjiv Oza, a journalist, to donate the child’s organs so that he could give life to other children.

After finding the recipients, the city’s heart and lungs were taken in the ambulance from the hospital to Surat airport and through air ambulance it was taken directly to MGM Hospital in Chennai, covering a distance of around 1,615 kilometres in 160 minutes. The heart was transplanted to a four-year-old Russian boy and the lungs to another four-year-old boy from Ukraine. Both these children were undergoing treatment at the Chennai hospital since last year.

The kidneys were transplanted to a 13-year-old girl from Surendranagar and a 17-year-old girl from Surat through Institute of Kidney Disease and Research Centre (IKDRC), Ahmedabad. The liver was transplanted to a two-year-old boy at IKDRC. The corneas were donated to Lok Drasti Chakshu Bank in Surat.

Mandlewala said, “The organ donation had taken place on Tuesday night and it all had happened with the support of the doctors, hospital staff, and the police department who had made all arrangement of creating a green corridor that helped the ambulance to reach the Surat airport from the hospital within a few minutes.”

Jash had B positive blood group and it was difficult to find recipients for heart donation, he added. “We first contacted State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) and found no recipients and later through National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation we came to know about the two recipients, each four-year-old from Russia and Ukraine. The heart and lungs were successfully transplanted to the recipients. Similarly, the other donated organs were also successfully transplanted to recipients.” With this, 30 hearts, 10 lungs, 373 kidneys, and 152 liver of brain dead persons were donated through Donate Life.

