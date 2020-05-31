Surat: Objectionable comments against Gandhi on BJP WhatsApp group, says Congress

However, BJP has distanced itself from the incident saying those who posted the messages do not belong to the party. (Representational/Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola) However, BJP has distanced itself from the incident saying those who posted the messages do not belong to the party. (Representational/Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

The Congress unit of Navsari district on Saturday alleged that some of the BJP members have posted objectionable comments against Mahatma Gandhi on a WhatsApp group, and demanded police action against them. However, BJP has distanced itself from the incident saying those who posted the messages do not belong to the party. Police are yet to register a case in connection with the incident.

Congress leaders met Navsari district police with printouts of the messages and filed an application demanding that a sedition case should be registered against those who posted the comments.

In the application, addressed to Chikhli Police station Inspector Shanker Patel, Shailesh said, “Everybody respects Mahatma Gandhi as he had fought for the independence of our country, and our sentiments are attached to such a great person. Through such messages on the WhatsApp group, these sentiments are hurt”.

“Through our sources we have come to know that those who have posted the objectionable messages are from Valsad, Khergam, and Chikhli taluka. All the members of this group are BJP workers or leaders,” he added.

Chikhli police station police inspector DK Patel said, “We have received the application. At present, we have not registered any offence. We have called those who have posted the messages and the group admin. We will take their statements and register an offence if the allegations are found true.”

Chikhli Taluka BJP president Mayank Patel said, “We really condemn such comments posted in the BJP Chikhli & Valsad WhatsApp group. We have found that the three persons who posted the controversial comments are neither BJP workers, nor primary members of our organisation. We also demand that the police take strict action against them.”

