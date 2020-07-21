Surat NCH head nurse dies of Covid

A source in NCH said that Patel had blood pressure issues for the last 10 years, and was under treatment for the same. (Representational) A source in NCH said that Patel had blood pressure issues for the last 10 years, and was under treatment for the same. (Representational)

Head nurse of New Civil Hospital in Surat succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday after fighting the virus for more than 16 days, even as Surat continued to report the maximum caseload among all the districts.

Former Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharatsinh Solanki, who tested positive on June 22, three days after contesting in the Rajya Sabha polls, is currently on ventilator support at CIMS hospital in Ahmedabad, the leader’s spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the statement, Solanki is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital “on C-PAP support while doctors attending to him try to reduce the dependence on ventilator. He is now on lower sedation and is able to move his arms and follow instructions, vitals are stable.” the statement further stated.

Head nurse of New Civil Hospital’s (NCH) medicine department, Rashmikaben Patel (57), was admitted to the ICU ward on July 4 and tested positive on July 6. A source in NCH said that Patel had blood pressure issues for the last 10 years, and was under treatment for the same. Gujarat Nursing Association president Ikbal Kadiwala said, “This is the first death of a nurse in Surat city and till date over 42 nurses have been infected by coronavirus. I knew her personally, a very hardworking woman.”

Dr Pragnesh Joshi, based in Surat, who is also part of the National Task Force of Indian Medical Association, constituted in light of Covid-19, said, “Last Wednesday (July 15), a physician in Surat, Dr Dilip Modi, passed away due to Covid-19. He was hospitalised for six days. Another private practitioner and a paediatrician Dr Ashok Kapse is on ventilator since last three or four days, although he is stable at present. On Sunday, another physician died in Navsari on Sunday. I believe, at least 20 doctors have been infected so far in Surat.”

According to IMA’s national registry, until now 1,366 doctors have been confirmed Covid-19 positive across the country, of which 106 doctors have succumbed to the infection.

In Valsad, interns at Gujarat Medical Education Research Society (GMERS), sat on protest demanding PPEs, masks and quarantine facilities. According to one intern, “The dean assured us that our needs shall be taken care of and sought two days’ time for the same. Let’s see.”

BJP MLA Ketan Inamdar from Savli Assembly Constituency in Vadodara also tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Inamdar took to Facebook to inform his supporters that he had decided to opt for hospitalisation after testing positive. Inamdar has urged all those who came in contact with him to isolate and get tested, if necessary.

Inamdar said on Facebook, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Everyone who came in contact with me in the last two days should self isolate and if necessary, get tested. My health is stable but it is necessary for me to seek treatment for the same. So, I am admitting myself to a hospital.”

