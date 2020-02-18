Surat Municipal Corporation workers unions call off strike over biometric attendance system

As it was noticed that many employees failed to register their attendance on a biometric system, the commissioner ordered that the system be made mandatory from Saturday. As it was noticed that many employees failed to register their attendance on a biometric system, the commissioner ordered that the system be made mandatory from Saturday.

Twenty employee unions of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) who were supposed to stage a protest against the biometric attendance system decided to call it off on Monday after the SMC commissioner invited them for talks.

The biometric attendance system was implemented on Saturday by Municipal commissioner Banc-hhanidhi Pani. On an experimental basis, Pani had earlier ordered all class 1 to 4 employees to register their attendance on a biometric system for a month. As it was noticed that many employees failed to do so, the commissioner ordered that the system be made mandatory from Saturday.

Steering committee president Ikbal shaikh said, “The commissioner will meet us on Thursday. It will be for the first time that we will be meeting the present commissioner. Besides the biometric system, we will also raise pending issues related to the workers and employees of the Corporation at the meeting. We are hopeful that the issues will be looked into.”

