Surat Municipal Corporation vaccinates record 12,929 people on a day

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) vaccinated a record 12,929 people on a single day Saturday, civic commissioner B N Pani said. The civic body has now fixed a target to vaccinate 20,000 people per day.

“Today, we made a record by vaccinating 12,929 people above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbid conditions. We have now fixed a target to vaccinate 20,000 eligible people each day and for this, we have made urged industries, social organisations and NGOs to bring such eligible people to health centres,” Pani said. The decision comes at a time when the city is witnessing a spurt in coronavirus cases. On Saturday, 381 positive cases and two fatalities were reported from Surat city. The death toll in the city stands at 858.



“New symptoms, like gastric problems and headache, have come to the fore. So, we have urged people experiencing such problems for the first time to take a Covid-19 test,” Pani said.

In the last 19 days, SMC health teams have been conducting Covid-19 tests at all check posts and detected several positive cases – 63 at Kadodara, 66 at Palsana, 45 at Surat airport, 24 Jehangirpura, 23 at Sayan. Seventeen cases have been recorded at bus stations and nine at railway station during the same period. Pani said most of the people who tested positive were from Maharashtra. “We got information that many people from Maharashtra come to Surat in private luxury buses daily. We formed four teams and put them into action. On Friday night, 1,855 passengers of private luxury buses were tested and 34 were found positive and sent to home quarantine.”

Health department Saturday rolled out Rapid Antigen Tests at vegetable and fruit markets and found 27 positive.



Surat safe: BJP chief

Surat is safe and people should not believe any rumours, state BJP president C R Paatil said Saturday. In a press release, Paatil termed talk of a lockdown as mere rumours, appealing that no labourer should leave the state. ENS