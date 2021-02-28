Surat man tied to tempo, dragged by brother-in-law for 500m, two detained

A 32-year-old man was allegedly tied to a tempo and dragged for half a kilometre by his brother-in-law before being rescued by passersby in Surat city, police said Saturday. The victim has been admitted at SMIMER hospital and is yet to regain consciousness, they added.

According to police, Balu alias Balkrishan Rathod (32), a resident of Durga Nagar society at Kadodara in Surat district’s Palsana taluka, Friday returned home in an inebriated state and had a quarrel with his wife, Sheetal, over some trivial matter. Rathod allegedly also beat her up, following which Sheetal called her brother Anil Chauhan, a resident of nearby Balaji Green society. Fed up with the frequent squabbles between the couple, police said, Chauhan attacked Rathod.

After a fist fight, Chauhan overpowered Rathod. Sheetal allegedly tied Rathod’s hands with a rope and while the other end of the rope was fastened with a pickup tempo. Chauhan drove the vehicle, while dragging Rathod along, for around 500 metres before some passersby intervened and rescued Rathod. He was taken to SMIMER hospital, where doctors said Rathod’s condition is serious.

Rathod’s uncle Anna submitted a police complaint against Chauhan and Sheetal, following while Kadodara police registered an offence on charges of attempt to murder.

The siblings were detained Saturday, Kadodara police inspector A P Brahmbhatt said.

“The couple used to quarrel frequently. Rathod, who works in a dyeing and printing mill in Kadodara GIDC, used to beat his wife regularly in an inebriated state. He allegedly had not returned home for two days. On Friday afternoon, after he came home, Rathod allegedly picked up a quarrel with his wife. Sheetal and Chauhan said they were fed up with the regular fights and physical torture, and with an intention to teach him a lesson they tied Rathod to the pickup tempo and dragged him on the road. Rathod’s condition is still critical and presently he is unconscious. After a Covid-19 test, we will arrest the two accused,” Brahmbhatt added.