Surat: Man held for killing child over demand for phone

Fed up over regular demand for mobile phone for playing games, a youth killed his neighbour’s 11-year-old son in Pandesara area of Surat on Wednesday, police said after detaining the accused.

According to police, Akash, the only child of Santosh Tiwari, a resident of Jeewandeep Nagar Society in Pandesara, who works as security guard in a textile company, was friendly with their neighbour, Aman Shivhare (20).

Akash would wait for Aman to return from work every day to take his mobile phone to play games. Aman was fed up with the “harassment” and even rebuked Akash several times but the boy continued to approach him, police said.

On Tuesday night, Akash went to Aman’s house and asked for mobile phone, when the latter strangulated him to death.

When Akash didn’t return till night, his family began seraching for him and filed a missing complaint with Pandesara police.

Alpesh Chaudhary, inspector at Pandesara police station, said, “After Tiwari’s complaint, we carried out a search and even contacted Aman who did not gave a satisfactory answer, raising suspicions. Later we questioned him again when he broke down and confessed to have strangulated Akash to death over his demand for mobile phone. He also led us to the boy’s body kept under the cot.”

The inspector added that the boy’s body had injury marks on his neck. “We have detained Aman and will arrest him after his Covid test,” the officer added.

