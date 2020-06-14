Surat: Man beaten, told to leave on suspicion of being Covid positive

The man was beaten by three youths who asked him to vacate the house. (Representational) The man was beaten by three youths who asked him to vacate the house. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man from Assam working in a catering firm in Surat was beaten on Friday allegedly by three local youths who asked him to vacate a house suspecting that he was infected with Covid-19. The 24-year-old man, who has been out of work since the lockdown began, has been hospitalised and his condition is stable. Police have registered a case.

Udhna police inspector M V Patel said, “He was beaten up by local residents, who also made allegations that Govalaknagar in Pandesara where Sharma was staying had Covid-19 cases. We are trying to identify the accused and will arrest them.” Sharma’s friends have lodged a complaint against the three youths, Dipu, Nepali and Bunty, and the police are yet to identify them.

