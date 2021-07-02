Surat: Man ‘beaten to death’ by petrol pump employees

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Sangada, a resident of Ruderpura in Surat.

A 34-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by employees of a petrol pump in Surat on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Ravindra Sangada, a resident of Ruderpura in Surat.

According to police, Ravindra had gone to Sarvoday petrol pump at Sosyo Circle Thursday around 9.45 pm to fill petrol in his bike. He was accompanied by his friend Nikhil Prajapati.

A banner hung at the petrol pump which claimed to offer free water bottle while filling petrol for Rs 500. Upon filling petrol for Rs 500, Ravindra demanded a water bottle, to which the employees at the petrol pump claimed that it is out of stock.

This led to a heated exchange of arguments, police said adding that both Ravindra and his friend were in an inebriated state. The argument turned violent and the employees of the petrol pump allegedly assaulted Ravindra.

Khatodar police mobile van reached there and took Ravindra and Nikhil to Khatodara police station. The police informed Ravindra’s brother Hitendra who also reached the police station.

Later Ravindra became unconscious and was immediately rushed to New Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead after primary treatment.

Hitendra lodged a complaint against the employees of Sarvodaya Petrol pump with the Khatodara police early Friday morning.

“A quarrel erupted between Ravindra and employees of the petrol pump which later turned violent and he was beaten up by the employees. We have found CCTV footage from the petrol pump and it seems that four people had assaulted Ravindra. We will arrest the accused soon,” Khatodara police inspector T V Patel said adding that a case was lodged against Nikhil too under the Prohibition Act.