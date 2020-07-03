Surat logs biggest single-day surge, state tally crosses 34k

The district of Ahmedabad has seen a considerable reduction with the district contributing only about 30 per cent of the state’s total new cases. (Representational) The district of Ahmedabad has seen a considerable reduction with the district contributing only about 30 per cent of the state’s total new cases. (Representational)

While Gujarat saw a record number of 683 new cases reported in a single day on Thursday, crossing 34,000-mark, Surat contributed one-third of the state’s total caseload in a day, reporting its largest single-day surge of 227 cases.

Principal secretary, health, Jayanti Ravi, who is in Surat since June 30 to oversee measures taken to fight Covid-19, on Thursday inaugurated a ‘community isolation centre’ on the premises of Samast Patidar Samaj Trust of Surat. A similar facility is also planned on the premises of Vataliya Prajapati community in the city.

Ravi said the isolation centre, which will eventually have 500 beds, opened in hotspot Katargam and will start functioning from Friday with a 100 beds.

“Those who are asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic will be taken care of here,” said Ravi. These will all be at the discretion of and with reference from the New Civil Hospital and the SMC-run SMIMER hospital.

More than 500 people from the diamond industry have tested positive till date in Surat. Katargam zone continues to have maximum of cases, with 1,335 reported from here, followed by Limbayat zone which has recorded 1,014 cases till now. Varachha ‘A’ zone has reported a total of 623 cases and Varachha ‘B’ zone has another 373 cases.

With Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) jurisdiction reporting 202 cases and seven deaths on Thursday, medical officer of health at AMC Dr Bhavin Solanki said that Ahmedabad has seen an “improvement in the Covid-19 situation.”

Solanki also rejected claims of herd immunity, adding that no country across the world has declared any evidence of herd immunity yet.

“For herd immunity, a minimum of 70-90 per cent of the population requires to be infected. Herd immunity in the context of Ahmedabad is without any evidence, false and baseless,” said Solanki.

Rajkot district recorded a total of four deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday. This is the highest single day toll in the district so far. While Rajkot city recorded 14 new cases, the rural area registered 12 cases, Mitesh Bhanderi, chief district health officer of Rajkot, said. Rajkot’s total has crossed 300, adding nearly 200 cases in a span of a month.

Vadodara neared 2,400 cases with another 59 testing positive. VMC also declared that all death audits are now complete until June 30, with the toll now standing at 57 for the district.

The expert committee of senior doctors and public health experts constituted last month, with principal health secretary Jayanti Ravi as the committee’s convener, met on Thursday to discuss strategy and treatment protocol for the next 30 days. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at his residence, and saw other senior bureaucrats also in attendance.

AMC issues fresh containment list

AMC declared 14 areas as micro containment zones. Of these, five are from the northwest zone — two residential societies in Thaltej and three residential buildings in Ghatlodia.

Janta market in Vejalpur, two blocks in Vejalpur and a single block in a residential society in Jodhpur in the southwest zone were also contained.

A street in Jantanagar in Chandkheda in the west zone, Yamuna Nagar in Naroda in the north zone, Seema Park in Oldham in east zone and Mirasiwad in Raikhad in central zone were also in the list.

A block in an apartment in Maninagar and six houses near Jashoda Nagar too will be contained.

