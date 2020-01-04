Surat: Leopard attacks 2 minors in two villages, 4-year-old dead

Following the incidents, forest officials plan on installing camera traps in both the villages to track the movement of the big cat and a cage to trap it. Following the incidents, forest officials plan on installing camera traps in both the villages to track the movement of the big cat and a cage to trap it.

A four-year-old girl was killed, while a seven-year-old boy is undergoing treatment, in two separate incidents of leopard attacks which took place in Patal and Areth villages of Surat district in the last two days. Following the incidents, forest officials plan on installing camera traps in both the villages to track the movement of the big cat and a cage to trap it.

The first incident took place Thursday night near a sugarcane field in Patal village of Surat district. Shivani Mahala (4) had accompanied her parents Shanker Mahala and Sangeeta to Patal village a month ago. Mandvi Range Forest Officer (RFO) Upendrasinh Raolji said, “While Shivani was playing outside, a leopard caught her and took her to the nearby fields. Hearing her screaming, the girl’s mother and some labourers in nearby tents came out and ran in the direction the leopard had taken her. After 10 minutes, the labourers found her in a nearby agricultural field. They took her to a primary health care centre in nearby Areth village, where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.”

In the second incident on Wednesday night, Lalu Kesarbhai Gamit (7), who lives in Areth village of Mandvi taluka with his parents, went to answer nature’s call near their tent when he was attacked by a leopard. “A leopard caught hold of him from the neck and dragged him to the nearby fields. When Lalu shouted for help, other labourers chased away the big cat which left Lalu on the way and escaped inside the sugarcane fields. Lalu has been shifted to Surat New Civil hospital for treatment,” Forest Department sources said.

Mandvi RFO Raolji added, “This is the third such incident that has taken place in the past month. The first incident took place around a month ago, in Kosala village of Mandvi taluka. A five-year-old boy was injured in a leopard attack. The victim had incurred minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital.”

A large number of sugarcane labourers from different villages of neighbouring Tapi and Dangs district in south Gujarat are engaged in cutting the standing crop of sugarcane in different talukas of Surat district. These labourers make temporary tents outside the agricultural fields and stay there with their families. In a bid to create awareness, forest officials have reached out to the farm labourers and distributed pamphlets of the steps that should be taken when one sights a leopard.

Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) Puneet Nayyar said, “Following the incidents of attacks on minors by leopards, we have started a drive to make farm labourers more aware about what to do and what not to do after sighting a leopard. We have told them not to throw leftover non-vegetarian food in open places outside the camp area, as it attracts leopards. At night, one should not go out alone and must always carry torches. When they spot the leopard, they should put on the torch and direct the light on the face of the animal. These farm labourers should shift to nearby villages instead of staying in the camps of sugarcane fields.”

“In the case of Shivani, we will pay compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to her family, while those injured in leopard attacks will get compensation depending on the injury and medical treatment. We have planned to put camera traps at six different locations in Areth and Patal villages to check the movement of the leopard. We have also put cages in both the villages to catch the big cat,” the DCF added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App