“Surat has become Wuhan”: Gujarat Cong president Amit Chavda

Amit Chavda. (File) Amit Chavda. (File)

“In the past, BJP leaders talked about turning Surat into Shanghai, but due to the inefficiency of the BJP (government), today is nowhere near Shanghai, but because of corona today what we can see is that Surat has become Wuhan”, said Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda in Surat on Wednesday. He was in the city to take stock of its Covid-19 situation.

Accompanied by Surat city BJP president Babubhai Rayka and Leader of Opposition Praful Togadiya, Chavda visited the civic body-run SMIMER hospital and the state government-run New Civil Hospital. The Congress leaders conducted a meeting with the deans of both hospitals and appreciated their staff’s work during the pandemic.

In a press briefing at SMIMER hospital, Chavda said, “The things (injections) which should be available in government hospitals are being sold in the black market by private agencies. We came to know that even after a recommendation by the state health minister for a patient to the civil hospital authorities, the required injections were not made available. The patient’s relative had to purchase it at a higher rate in the black market. The chief minister and the health minister are not worried about the people of Gujarat; they are only interested in votes during elections.”

“The state government has failed to control the Covid situation. They are hiding the actual figures of the positive cases and have done lesser testing. The actual figures are seen at cremation homes,” Chavda added. “People of Surat are feared because of the present critical situation and they are migrating from the city. I wish that the state government would leave aside celebrations and sincerely work to control the situation in the city.”

“Medical staffers working in government hospitals and municipal hospitals should be motivated, which is not being done. They are putting their lives on risk in the pandemic. There is a shortage of doctors in government hospitals and due to lack of facilities, helpless patients go to private hospitals where they have to pay hefty bills,” Chavda said.

