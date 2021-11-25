Gujarat: 20-year-old lynched on suspicion of theft, seven held

Seven persons were arrested Wednesday in Surat for allegedly beating to death a 20-year-old brick kiln worker, suspecting him to be a thief.

Samadhan Koli, a native of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, was a worker at a brick kiln in Tapi’s Vyara. Police said they suspect that Koli had come to Surat on Tuesday to visit his cousin Rahul Ahire, a resident of Shri Ramnagar colony in Sachin, but lost his way and knocked on the door of Shiva Gagaram Paal.

Paal opened the door and raised an alarm, suspecting that Koli was a thief. Soon, people gathered, tied Koli to an electric pole and assaulted him with wooden sticks, police said.

Police rushed to the spot after a local resident informed them about the incident and called 108. Paramedics who arrived confirmed Koli had died.

On Wednesday morning, Ahire lodged a complaint at the Sachin police station, following which police registered a case under IPC Sections 302, 342, 143, 147,148, 149 against a group of residents of the colony.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Shiva Paal, Pappu Verma, Devraj Vishwakarma, Sunil Prasad, Surender Mohanto, Laxmimadhav Mohanti and Subodh Singh, all residents of Shri Ramnagar.

Sachin police inspector KB Zala said, “We suspect that on Tuesday night, Koli left his workplace in Vyara to reach to his cousin’s house in Sachin but lost his way and knocked on the door of a person who suspected him to be a thief. We have arrested seven persons and are identifying others involved in the murder.”