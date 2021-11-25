scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

Gujarat: 20-year-old lynched on suspicion of theft, seven held

Paal opened the door and raised an alarm, suspecting that Koli was a thief. Soon, people gathered, tied Koli to an electric pole and assaulted him with wooden sticks, police said.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
November 25, 2021 3:44:14 am
Surat news, Surat lynching, Gujarat lynching, Gujarat news, lynch arrest, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsPolice rushed to the spot after a local resident informed them about the incident and called 108. (Representational)

Seven persons were arrested Wednesday in Surat for allegedly beating to death a 20-year-old brick kiln worker, suspecting him to be a thief.

Samadhan Koli, a native of Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, was a worker at a brick kiln in Tapi’s Vyara. Police said they suspect that Koli  had come to Surat on Tuesday to visit his cousin Rahul Ahire, a resident of Shri Ramnagar colony in Sachin, but lost his way and knocked on  the door of Shiva Gagaram Paal.

Paal opened the door and raised an alarm, suspecting that Koli was a thief. Soon, people gathered, tied Koli to an electric pole and assaulted him with wooden sticks, police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police rushed to the spot after a local resident informed them about the incident and called 108. Paramedics who arrived confirmed Koli had died.

On Wednesday morning, Ahire lodged a complaint at the Sachin police station, following which police registered a case under IPC Sections 302, 342, 143, 147,148, 149 against a group of residents of the colony.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Shiva Paal, Pappu Verma, Devraj Vishwakarma, Sunil Prasad, Surender Mohanto, Laxmimadhav Mohanti and Subodh Singh, all residents of Shri Ramnagar.

Sachin police inspector KB Zala said, “We suspect that on Tuesday night, Koli left his workplace in Vyara to reach to his cousin’s house in Sachin but lost his way and knocked on the door of a person who suspected him to be a thief. We have arrested seven persons and are identifying others involved in the murder.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement