Surat: Ganesh Chaturthi to be a low-key affair this year, guidelines issued for Mandals

Last year, over 70,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in Surat city. (File) Last year, over 70,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in Surat city. (File)

With just a couple of months left for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Surat city Ganesh Utsav Samithi on Saturday announced that this year it will be a low-key affair in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and in place of big idols, the Mandals will have to install one or two feet idols at homes of one of its members. The samithi also urged the Mandals to organise blood donation camps.

Last year, over 70,000 idols of Lord Ganesh were installed in Surat city.

The Samithi on Friday organised a meeting with Surat police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt, Surat Municipal Commissioner B N Pani, and decided that this year Ganesh Chaturthi will not involve mass celebrations due to the pandemic.

Certain guidelines for mandals have been issued — the idols should be made of mud, the height should be one or two feet, pandals cannot be erected, social distancing should be maintained. Besides, the Mandals have been asked to use the funds for the benefit of the poor people in the area and blood donation camps should be organised and no procession can be taken out during idol immersion.

Surat City Ganesh Utsav Samithi President Anil Biscuitwala said, “This year it is going to be a low-key affair. Mandals have assured us that they will follow guidelines.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd