Surat: Four SMC officials attacked for impounding stray cattle

Three officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation were attacked by a group of cattle-owners on Wednesday for impounding stray cattle from Katargam area of the city, a police complaint lodged with Chowk Bazaar police station on Thursday said.

Advertising

Police said a squad of SMC officials who were on drive to remove stray cattle from the roads, caught four strays on the road at Navnath no Khado area in Singhanpore on Wednesday night. The staff took the cows to the compound of the sewage treatment plant at Ved road where the impounded cattle are kept. In all 45 cattle had been impounded and kept there.

After some time, a group of 20 youths armed with wooden sticks and iron pipes entered the premises of the plant and began arguing with the impound squad, saying they owned the cattle, and attempted to take them back by force. When the officials tried to stop them, the cattle-rearers attacked and injured them severely, and made away with seven cows.

Four officials were injured and taken to to SMIMER hospital. Three of them, identified as Umesh Patel, Ketan Ahir and Keyur Patel, has multiple injuries and fractures. The other official, Salim Ughradhar, who had only minor injuries was discharged after treatment.

Advertising

Ughradhar lodged the complaint against the cattle-rearers identified as Yogesh Rabari, Kalpesh Rabari, Ashish Rabari, Amrut Rabari, Kevin Rabhari, Sunil Bhaiya, and 10 others, all residents of Navnath no Khado.

SMC’s Market and Zoo Superintendent Praful Mehta, whose department the cattle impounding squad works said they had received several complaints from residents in Singhanpore about stray cattle roaming about, and had therefore sent teams to impound the cows. “We carried out Operation Cow drive today and caught 45 cattles,” Mehta said.

“The armed cattle rearers attacked our officials, of whom three are still hospitalised, took away their cattle and other cattle also. They have a criminal history and even locals are afraid of them and they don’t want to have a confrontation with them,” he added.

He added that the cattle that had been impounded had no tags on them. “Many times we have told cattle rearers to get their animals tagged, but they don’t. We have also come to know that at night, the cattle-rearers are letting the animals into private plots in open spaces in Singhanpore area. We will continue our drive to round up stray cattle from other areas of Surat city too.”