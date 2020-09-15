Surat: Four cops suspended over co-operative leader’s death

Tomar had set up an inquiry by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone - 4, Panna Momaiya, to probe the role of police in the alleged suicide. (Representational)

Four policemen, including an inspector, of the Surat Police were suspended on Monday over their alleged role in the suicide of a co-operative leader in the city.

Surat police commissioner Ajaykumar Tomar issued the order suspending inspector Laxmansinh Boadana and constables Kiransinh Parmar, Ajay Bopala and Vijay Shinde.

Durlabhbhai Patel (74), a resident of Suryapur Society in Adajan, allegedly died by suicide at a lake in Jalaram quarry, at Khanjroli village in Mandvi taluka on September 8. In a note he left for his son, Patel mentioned names of five persons who were responsible for his death.

Durlabhbhai’s son Dharmesh lodged a complaint against 10 persons, including five mentioned in the suicide note, with Mandvi police. Police registered an offence of 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (2) (threat) and 114, and started probe.

Tomar had set up an inquiry by Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone – 4, Panna Momaiya, to probe the role of police in the alleged suicide. “We have found that these policemen had done mischief and they have been suspended. The inquiry is on.”

Other names mentioned in the complaint are journalist Mukesh Kulkarni, Bhavesh Sawani, Raju Bharwad, Kanhaiyalal Narola, Kishor Koshiya and Hetal Desai — all residents of Surat city.

