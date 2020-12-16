Surat: Former councillor, two others held for ‘assaulting’ journalist

Mahesh, who has been working in a vernacular newspaper for 20 years, is also the president of Mandvi Patrakar Association. (Representational)

A former councillor of Mandvi municipality and two others were booked on Monday for allegedly assaulting a 60-year-old journalist in Surat.

Mahesh Jalora, a resident of Soni street in Mandvi, was allegedly assaulted by Manish Shah, who is also the former chairman of Mandvi Nagrik Sahakari Bank, and two others on Monday.

On Monday, results of the elections to the board of directors of Mandvi Nagrik Sahakari Bank were declared and Manish, who was the chairman of the bank, came thirteenth.

According to a complaint filed by Mahesh’s nephew Raj Jalora against Manish, his brother Paresh Shah and nephew Chintu Shah, Mahesh used to report stories about the bank criticising its former chairman Manish.

After the election results were declared, Manish, accompanied by Paresh and Chintu, all residents of Suthar street in Mandvi, allegedly confronted Mahesh near his house.

After heated arguments, the trio allegedly assaulted Mahesh who became unconscious after receiving severe injuries.

Mahesh was admitted to a private hospital in Mandvi and later to Sardar Smarak hospital in Bardoli for further treatment. The doctors claimed that he had incurred fractures on his nose and injuries on his head. The condition of Mahesh is out of danger and he is still undergoing treatment.

Police have registered an offence under IPC sections 323, 294, 506 at Mandvi police station against Manish and the two others.

Talking to the Indian Express, Mahesh Jalora said, “I use to report about the issues at the Mandvi Nagrik Sahakari Bank for the newspaper. In the last term, Manish was the chairman of bank and he used to insult people approaching him for work. He was earlier elected member of the BJP-run Mandvi municipality. We will fight legal battle against him.”

Mandvi police Sub-Inspector Darshan Rao said, “We have registered an offence in connection with the incident and have started probe. The accused are absconding we will arrest them soon. The condition of Mahesh Jalora is stable.”

