Surat: Five held for organising mass prayer

Police then stopped the prayer and later arrested its organisers.

Five men from Muslim community were arrested in Surat for allegedly organising a mass prayer on May 6 night violating the police commissioner’s notification, which prohibits mass gathering due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Rander police, on May 6 night around 40 Muslim youths gathered at Al Noor residency at Tadwadi and were offering namaz.

Police then stopped the prayer and later arrested its organisers — Ashfak Navivala, Aslam Nathani, Ashraf Khimani, Vahab Godhil and Noman Vadharia, all residents of Al Noor residency.

Rander police said that the accused were arrested under IPC sections 188, 269, and under the relevant sections of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.