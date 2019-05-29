Fire safety drives in Surat: Notice to 40 centres, illegal structures razed

In the wake of Friday’s fire at a coaching centre in Surat in which 22 youngsters lost their lives, the District Education Department and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Tuesday carried out separate drives on fire safety norms in educational institutions.

Advertising

While District Education Department issued notices to 40 tuition centres and schools, directing them to install fire safety systems and ensure proper ventilations in the classes, the SMC officials removed illegal extended structures of 69 educational institutions.

The drives will continue for few more days.

“We have mostly covered tuition classes. Some schools were also inspected. Our teams checked fire safety systems on the premises, entry and exit places, condition of stairs and escape routes. We have issued notices to the firms that lacks safety parameters and have given then one month’s time to make the arrangements,” District Education Officer (Surat) H H Rajyaguru said.

The areas covered by the District Education Department officials in the last two days Udhna, Limbayat, Kapodara, Varachha and Sarthanam.

Advertising

Meanwhile, 31 teams of SMC officials identified 69 locations having education institutions like coaching classes and schools and razed the illegal structures.

“We have started a drive to identify and remove the illegally made dome structures in the building, and the drive is still giong on. At present, 69 structures had been identified and removed. We are doing it as a precautionary measures and this will help us a lot in future in averting any tragedy,” Surat Municipal Commissioner M Thennarasan said.

Sources said officials removed a dome structure set up on the third floor of Vedas International School in Pandesara area. The first floor of DAP Hindi School, which was made illegally made with the help of temporary structures, was also demolished. Apart from these, SMC officials removed six dome-type structures made by different private coaching centres at Adajan and L P Sawani Road.

Meanwhile, District Education Department have planned to organise a seminar of fire safety on June 4.

“We have invited principals of all the schools to the seminar where fire safety experts will make their presentations on the steps to be taken when fire breaks out,” DEO Rajyaguru said.