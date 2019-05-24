Toggle Menu
Surat fire LIVE Updates: 16 feared dead as flames engulf coaching centre; PM Modi expresses condolence, CM Rupani orders probe

By Express Web Desk |New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2019 6:36:31 pm
Fire breaks out at a coaching centre in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

At least 16 were feared dead after a major fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey building of Taxashila Arcade in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday afternoon. According to the sources, the fire broke out in a tuition class on the second floor of the commercial complex next to Nature Park and Zoo, run by Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Sarthana area.

Sources said people trapped inside the building began to jump out from the covered terrace on not finding a way to escape the fire. Videos of the tragedy that made rounds showed smoke billowing from the building as people desperately hung on to the window panes outside the building. Some not finding anything to cling to fell on the ground. Ten fire tenders reached the spot for rescue operations. Cranes were also called in to lift people out from the building. Around six youths who fell on the ground were rushed to SMIMER hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences towards the fire tragedy victims and their families. Surat CM Vijay Rupani issued an order to investigate the matter.

The fire combating operations are still underway. The identity of those dead and injured are yet to be ascertained.

Vijay Rupani expresses condolences.

Gujarat Chief Minister orders probe into Surat coaching centre fire

