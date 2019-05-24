Surat fire LIVE Updates: 16 feared dead as flames engulf coaching centre; PM Modi expresses condolence, CM Rupani orders probe

At least 16 were feared dead after a major fire broke out on the top floor of a three-storey building of Taxashila Arcade in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday afternoon. According to the sources, the fire broke out in a tuition class on the second floor of the commercial complex next to Nature Park and Zoo, run by Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) in Sarthana area.

Sources said people trapped inside the building began to jump out from the covered terrace on not finding a way to escape the fire. Videos of the tragedy that made rounds showed smoke billowing from the building as people desperately hung on to the window panes outside the building. Some not finding anything to cling to fell on the ground. Ten fire tenders reached the spot for rescue operations. Cranes were also called in to lift people out from the building. Around six youths who fell on the ground were rushed to SMIMER hospital for treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences towards the fire tragedy victims and their families. Surat CM Vijay Rupani issued an order to investigate the matter.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

The fire combating operations are still underway. The identity of those dead and injured are yet to be ascertained.

Live Blog Vijay Rupani expresses condolences. Vijay Rupani expresses condolences. Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019 Gujarat Chief Minister orders probe into Surat coaching centre fire Gujarat Chief Minister orders probe into Surat coaching centre fire. Gujarat CMO on fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident. CM has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident https://t.co/50oRpdmk5Y — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2019

