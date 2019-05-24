After Surat fire, Vadodara MC issues notice to 152 coaching centres

In wake of the fire incident that broke out in a coaching class in Surat killing at least 20 students, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation Friday issued an immediate notice to about 152 coaching classes in the city to remain shut until they acquire NOC from the fire safety department.

Advertising

VMC commissioner Ajay Bhadoo issued the notice to the classes in the city and warned of action in case of any violation. While talking to the Indian Express, Bhadoo said, “We have a list of 152 classes that we had prepared just about 10 days ago after completing a survey for fire safety. We had issued notices to them to acquire the NOC and many classes have already applied for it. Out of the 152 classes that we surveyed, we came across about 7-8 that had a fire safety audit conducted. Given the tragedy that has befallen upon Surat, we have asked them to immediately get their audits done and remain closed until that time.”

According to the VMC, there may be more classes in the city and the teams will continue to survey the other parts of the city. Bhadoo also said that the civic body will also survey other sensitive establishments like schools and hospitals. “We will look at other buildings and commercial establishments to check their preparedness for fire accidents and their safety audit. This is a continuous exercise and we will undertake it in other places as well.”