Surat: FIR against journalist over ‘objectionable’ tweets

An FIR was registered against journalist Aakar Patel for his ‘objectionable’ tweets on the Ghanchi community at the Surat crime branch on Friday.

The case was registered following a complaint by BJP MLA from Surat West and president of Samast Gujarati Modhvanik Samaj, Purnesh Modi. The Surat crime branch had registered offence against Patel, under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) , 25 (A) (A person is said to do a thing fraudulently if he does that thing with intent to defraud but not otherwise), 505(1) (b)(c)(statements conducing to public mischief,.

The tweets were posted on June 25. Modi has in his complaint mentioned that he came to know about the objectionable tweets by Patel, on June 30. He has accused Patel of “intentionally damaging peace and harmony”.

