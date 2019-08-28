Surat: ‘Drunk’ SI beats up home guards, held

The Surat district police on Tuesday arrested a sub-inspector who had a scuffle with home guards in an inebriated state and fired two rounds in air from his service revolver to escape from the spot near Mahuva Sugar factory at Bamaniya village in Mahuva taluka.

According to police, Vinayak Chaudhary, a sub-inspector with Jamnagar police traffic department and native of Kadhaiya village in Surat district, and his friend, Divyakant Mali, were smoking at a stall near Mahuva Sugar factory late night Monday. Chaudhary was drunk and asked three home guard jawans who were sitting on a bench near the stall to vacate the place.

When they refused, Chaudhary slapped them and a scuffle ensued during which Mali also beat up the home guards. Chaudhary was in plain clothes and did not identify himself as a sub-inspector then, police said. A few passersby tried to stop Chaudhary who then took out his service revolver and fired two rounds in the air to threaten them.

Finally the passersby and home guards overpowered him and took him to Mahuva police station where Chaudhary identified himself as a sub-inspector.

One of the home guards, Hiren Patel, lodged a complaint against Chaudhary and his friend Mali with the Mahuva police station. Mahuva sub-inspector D K Patel said, “We arrested Chaudhary for misbehaving with home guards and also physically assaulting them. He was heavily drunk and fired two rounds in air to threaten people so that he could escape from the spot. We have also arrested his friend. They will be produced before court soon.”