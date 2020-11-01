Surat doc who risked life to intubate elderly Covid patient recovers

Dr Sanket Mehta

Surat-based anaesthesiologist, who had risked his life to intubate a 71-year-old Covid-19 patient, has recovered from the deadly infection after being hospitalised for 100 days for treatment. On Saturday, Dr Sanket Mehta returned home from Chennai, where he was been shifted following health complexities.

In early August, Dr Mehta was admitted at BAPS Hospital in Surat’s Adajan after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He was put on high-flow nasal cannula oxygen-support system at the hospital.

On August 9, a 71-year-old Covid-19 positive was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. According to the hospital authorities, all the oxygen supply lines at the hospital were occupied at the time and to making arrangements for a new oxygen support line would have taken time. As the condition of elderly patient deteriorated, Dr Mehta, then admitted at the hospital, had assisted an intensivist attending to the patient in intubating the man.

While Dr Mehta’s condition had improved for a couple of days after the incident and was briefly shifted to the general ward of the hospital, his condition deteriorated two days later and he had to be admitted to the ICU. According to Dr Mehta’s treating doctor at BAPS Hospital, he had to be put on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine to assist with his breathing. Anticipating that Dr Mehta may require a lung transplant, given the damage to the organ, he was airlifted to MGM Hospital in Chennai on September 13.

The doctors known to him had, through social media, started raising funds for his treatment. According to one of his friends, Dr Mehta’s father had asked the fraternity to halt the crowdfunding saying relying on charity was against their religious beliefs.

On Saturday, Dr Sanket Mehta, accompanied by his wife Pinal, returned to Surat from Chennai after complete recovery. He was welcomed with a rose petal shower.

Pinal said, “It was an unforgettable moment for us. The love and respect given by the society residents (in Surat) were excellent. We also have thanked the people who helped us financially and even his colleagues who had coordinated with the doctors of MGM Hospital and regularly taken note of his health. I am speechless. My daughter had seen her father after 100 days and she is also happy.”

