Surat district co-op bank goes to polls on Jan 28

Infighting among BJP leaders have been witnessed on some seats ahead of the January 28 elections to the Surat District Co-operative Bank SDCB in Surat and Tapi districts.

The SDCB, which has an annual turnover of nearly Rs 9,000 crore, has 11 lakh account holders at its 111 branches spread across south Gujarat and one in Mumbai. More than 1,500 votes will be cast in the polls that will be held on 18 seats.

In Surat’s Olpad seat, sitting BJP MLA of Olpad Mukesh Patel is contesting against independent candidate and former BJP MLA from the seat Dhansukh Patel. On Ichhapore seat, the BJP’s Olpad taluka president Yogesh Patel is contesting against former MLA of Olpad Kirit Patel. On Mandvi seat, independent candidate Narendrasinh Mahida, a retired bank manager of SDCB, is contesting against BJP MP from Bardoli Prabhu Vasava.

In Tapi district, some seats are headed for a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress. On Vyara seat, Congress MLA Punaji Gamit is contesting against BJP leader Ganesh Chaudhary; on Songadh seat, Congress candidate Sunil Gamit is contesting against BJP’s Jignesh Donwala; and on Nizar seat, Congress’s Mahendra Patel is facing BJP leader Sunil Patel.

SDCB incumbent chairman Naresh Patel is contesting on Valod seat, and is set for a clear win as nobody has filled nomination against him so far.

SDCB vice-chairman and BJP’s Surat district president Sandeep Desai said, “On some of the seats, there is infighting among the BJP leaders and we are trying to sort out their issue. A total of 149 forms have been taken by BJP, Congress and independent candidates. Many leaders are withdrawing their forms and in coming days the picture will be clearer.”