Surat DEO wants registration of two schools cancelled after fire incident

The Surat District Education officer on Wednesday wrote to the Director of the Primary Education Board in Gandhinagar, seeking cancellation of the registration of Gyan Ganga School and Ramanand Acharya school, as they were functioning without proper classrooms and other facilities.

The letter comes in the wake of the June 25 fire that broke out at a screen printing unit in Bal Krishna complex in Bhatar, which also housed the Gyan Ganga Hindi medium school. Classes 1 to 8 of the school had been functioning out of the building. Fortunately, all 150 students of the school were evacuated immediately by residents of the area and firefighters, and were therefore unhurt. The fire was extinguished in an hour.

District Education Officer H H Rajyaguru who subsequently inspected the school with a team found that the classrooms were dingy and congested and that there were no proper washrooms in the school. The DEO issued a notice to the school management and summoned them for a hearing on July 15. Dissatisfied with the answers provided by the school’s trustees, the DEO on Wednesday wrote to Director of the Primary Education Board seeking to cancel the registration of the school.

The DEO had also written about Ramananda Acharya School at Adajan, which was being run out of residential buildings. There were 300 students in the Gujarati medium school from class 1 to class 8. The school authorities had failed to comply with the guidelines of the board; the building lacked proper classrooms, wash rooms, playground and so on.

Gyan Ganga School had got approval from the board in 2002. At the time the school had been functioning from Shiv Shakti Society in Azad Nagar in Bhatar. In 2010, the school was shifted to Balkrishna complex.

Speaking to The Indian Express, DEO Rajyaguru said, “We have heard out the trustees of both the schools but did not found their statements satisfactory. Also, the Gyan Ganga School authorities had not informed the DEO about shifting the school from one place to another.”

The investigation team of the DEO found that the trustees had also not paid property tax to the Surat Municipal corporation. The property was listed as a shop and not as a school.