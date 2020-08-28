scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Surat: Court sends bribe accused to two-day ACB custody

By: Express News Service | Surat | Published: August 28, 2020 3:57:53 am
surat court, surat land records department, surat land record dept officials corruption, anti corruption burea, indian express newsThe accused allegedly told the complainant to pay half the amount in advance and the remaining after the work was done. (Representational)

A Surat court on Thursday remanded two government officials of land records department arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 9 lakh to two-day Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) custody.

Ritesh Rajpara, Right Assayer Officer (RAO)-cum-in charge district inspector of land record grade-2, Surat, and Jasmin Bodhra, deputy Mamlatdar Grade -3, posted at Janseva Kendra Surat, were detained on Tuesday after a person lodged a complaint against the officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 18 lakh for measuring his land.

The accused allegedly told the complainant to pay half the amount in advance and the remaining after the work was done. Two other civilians — Dolar Chaklasia and Rajesh Sheldia — were also detained in this connection.

The ACB officials on Wednesday carried out Covid-19 test of all the four and their report returned negative on Thursday, following which they were arrested and produced before the Surat district court.

The court sent Rajpara and Bodhra to police remand, while the remaining two have been sent to judicial custody.

Assistant Director of Surat ACB N P Gohil said, “We have got two days police remand. We will try to dig out more information from the accused.”

