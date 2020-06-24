Surat cop assaults woman bank staffer; Sitharaman assures action

An FIR was filed late in the night. An FIR was filed late in the night.

A woman employee was assaulted by a police constable inside a Canara bank branch in Surat, prompting Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman to assure strict action against the accused. The entire incident was caught on the bank’s close circuit camera. Though it is unclear what has led to the assault, the constable, who was in plain clothes, was seen arguing with the bank staff before barging into a cubicle and pushing the woman.

An FIR was filed late on Tuesday night after Canara bank registered a complaint. “This is with reference to a certain incident at one of our Branches in Gujarat, wherein our staff had been abused by a certain individual. We wish to inform that the Branch has filed a complaint before the police and investigation has commenced. The culprits shall be brought before the law and justice shall be ensured to the victim,” the bank tweeted.

Following the outrage on social media, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter.

Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity. @canarabank @PIB_India @CP_SuratCity — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 24, 2020

Sitharaman’s office has also spoken to the Commissioner of Police in Surat. “He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also, he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately,” Sitharaman added.

She further also spoke to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel on the incident. “Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night,” she said.

“Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity,” Sitharaman wrote on Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd