Surat: Complainant, aide in custodial death case fear for lives, seek court help

The complainant in a custodial death case and his aide lodged in Surat Central Jail on a theft case submitted an application in the Surat district court, requesting to shift them to another jail, fearing that two accused in the death case sent to the same jail on judicial custody, would harm them.

Advertising

On June 1, Khatodara police registered a case of murder against eight persons, including suspended inspector MB Khileri, sub-inspector CP Chaudhary and six constables of Khatodara police station in the custodial death case of Omprakash Pandey. The complaint was registered by Ramgopal Pandey, elder brother of deceased Omprakash Pandey.

The accused policemen allegedly kept Omprakash, his elder brother Ramgopal Pandey, and Jayprakash Pandey, under illegal detention, suspecting their involvement in a theft case lodged with Khotodara on May 30. While in custody, Omprakash suffered a brain hemorrhage, allegedly due to police torture, and died in hospital on May 31.

Khatodara police arrested Ramgopal Pandey and Jayprakash Pandey in a theft case and sent them to judicial custody at Surat district Central jail on June 2. The accused policemen went underground to evade arrest. Meanwhile, SI CP Chaudhary and constable Haresh Chaudhary surrendered before police on June 15 and were on remand for two days.

Advertising

Ramgopal Pandey submitted an application in the Surat district court on Wednesday saying that he fears policemen CP Chaudhary and Haresh Chaudhary, as their remand period ended and were sent to judicial custody in Surat district Central jail on Monday.

Kalpesh Desai, lawyer of CP Chaudhary and Haresh Chaudhary, said, “We came to know about such application made by Ramgopal Pandey for shifting his custody. The matter will come on board in coming days.”