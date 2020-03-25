Surat: Cleric booked for asking people to pray at mosques, say police

The audio clip came to the notice of officers at Salabatpura police station who registered a case under sections 186,188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cleric is absconding. (Representational Image) The audio clip came to the notice of officers at Salabatpura police station who registered a case under sections 186,188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cleric is absconding. (Representational Image)

The Surat police on Tuesday registered a complaint against a cleric who allegedly circulated an audio clip asking Muslims to pray from mosques instead of their homes.

Cleric Faiyazuddin Dadamiya Shaikh alias Maulana Faiyaz Laturi, who is also the president of a NGO, Insaf, was booked for violating prohibitory orders issued to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The audio clip came to the notice of officers at Salabatpura police station who registered a case under sections 186,188 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cleric is absconding.

Sub-inspector of Salabatpura police station, VK Rathod, said, “Due to corornavirus pandemic, an order has been issued against any gathering of more than four persons. The audio clip of the cleric that was widely circulated on social media incited people to go to mosque and offer prayers. He has gone underground to evade arrest. We are trying to trace and arrest him.”

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials on Tuesday caught a person who was advised home quarantine and was found in public place. The officials slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 on him and had sent him to Samras Centre for 14-day quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.