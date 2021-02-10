Surat civic polls: Congress-PAAS face-off escalates, 2 more withdraw nominations

The PAAS has been irked over the Congress giving ticket to only one of the three names it proposed.

The face-off between Congress and Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) ahead of Surat Municipal Corporation elections has escalated, with two more Congress candidates withdrawing nominations, leaving only one in fray on four seats of Ward 3 that covers the Patidar-dominated areas of Varachha, Sarthana and Simada.

The one who was given the ticket — Surat convenor of PAAS, Dharmik Malaviya — did not file nomination in protest, leading to meetings of leaders from the two camps since Monday that did not resolve the impasse. The PAAS has been irked over the Congress giving ticket to only one of the three names it proposed.

On Tuesday, the last day of filing nominations, Jyotiben Sojitra, Congress corporator from Ward 3 and a Patidar, and Kanjibhai Bharwad, a non-Patidar, who filed nominations on Congress tickets, withdrew their candidature. General secretary of Congress’s Surat city unit, Jignesh Mewasa, resigned from the party in protest.

PAAS leaders Malaviya and Alpesh Katheriya recommended names of Vilasben Dhorajiya, wife of Sanjay Dhorajiya, who fights PAAS cases in Surat district court for Ward 3, and Vijay Panseriya, corporator from Ward 16, but they were not given tickets.

Former PAAS convenor and state Congress working president Hardik Patel said, “Alpesh Katheriya should initiate talks with (leader of opposition) Paresh Dhanani and (state unit chief) Amit Chavda so that an amicable solution can be arrived at. If my party directs me to carry out talks with the PAAS team, I will…”. President of Surat Congress unit Babubhai Rayka said, “We are working to solve the issue with PAAS…”

PAAS convenor Malaviya said, “We have given a call to Patidar candidates who are in the fray from the Congress to withdraw their forms. We are not forcing them but if they feel that Congress has done injustice to PAAS, then they can withdraw voluntarily.”