Surat civic body to engage 500 persons for Covid vaccination

The civic authority, health department sources said, has also made adequate arrangements to stock, distribute and vaccinate, officials said. (Representational)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) will engage 500 vaccinators to administer Covid-19 vaccine to health workers, frontline workers and those aged above 50 years in the first three phases. The civic authority, health department sources said, has also made adequate arrangements to stock, distribute and vaccinate, officials said.

A two-day training programme was organised at a performing arts centre at Paal by the civic body, where the experts involved in administering the vaccination, imparted training to 170 medical officers of the SMC.

Instructions, like what precautions should be taken before administering the vaccine have been imparted to the medical officers, Deputy Health Commissioner of SMC Dr Ashish Naik said. “These trained medical officers will later give training to the vaccinators, and it will be done before December 25. There are 500 vaccinators who will be administering the vaccine. Daily a single vaccinator will be able to administer vaccine to around 100 people,” he said.

Sources said that the vaccinators are health workers and nursing staffers, multipurpose health workers, sanitary workers, and medical and nursing college students.

Dr Naik added, “The vaccine will be first given to 29,988 health workers out of which 17, 805 health workers are from SMC health department and hospitals, and 12,183 health workers from the 948 private hospitals and clinics in the city. In the second phase the vaccine will be given to the frontline workers in different government departments like police, collectorate, revenue department. In the third phase the vaccine will be given to over 5 lakh people who are above 50 years. We have done door-to-door survey covering each and every household and prepared a data list of people above 50 years. The data had been uploaded and all the preparations are made ready.”

A health centre at Adajan in Surat, equipped with eight deep freezers to stock over 1,235 litres of vaccine, has been readied, officials said. A generator also had kept ready to maintain the required temperature for vaccine in case the power goes off, they added. Apart from this, 5,760 litres of vaccine can also be stored at 52 health centres of SMC. Surat is all prepared to store close to 7,000 litres of vaccine. Sources in the health department said that a team had been made ready to monitor the temperature of the deep freezers where the vaccine will be stored.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.