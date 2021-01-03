Surat civic body conducts Covid vaccine dry run at 24 centres

A dry run to understand the best way to administer the Covid-19 vaccine was held across the country Saturday. (Representational)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Saturday carried out a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination at 24 centres across the city. During the two-hour exercise, 20 people were called at each centre for vaccinations, officials said.

The time consumed for transportation of the vaccine from the headquarters to each centre and that to administer the same on a person was noted down, officials said. In uncertain conditions, like adverse effect of vaccine on a person, nearby hospitals were also kept on standby.

On Friday, a panel of central government recommended that Covishield, the Indian version of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, should be approved with certain conditions.

A dry run to understand the best way to administer the Covid-19 vaccine was held across the country Saturday.

In Surat, the vaccinators and other staff, who were a part of the exercise, fixed their internal coordination during the dry run. Each centre had three rooms each for registration, vaccination and observation. The entire exercise was monitored by Municipal Commissioner B N Pani with Deputy Health Commissioner Dr Ashish Naik.

“Over 5.50 lakh registered people comprising health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years and those with comorbid conditions will be the first beneficiaries of the vaccine. Their data base has been prepared and sent to the state government and it is also uploaded on Co-WIN portal,” Pani said.

He added, “The beneficiaries will receive a message through SMS informing them about the date and time of vaccination and address of the centre. The beneficiary will have to show the SMS to the staff at the centre where registration process will be done followed by vaccination. Later he or she has to stay for half an hour in the observation room to check any adverse effect of vaccine on them. A nearby hospital also had been identified where the patient can be shifted during emergency.”

Pani said, “After our observation, we have found that in less than 10 minutes, a person is successfully administered the vaccine and for half an hour, they have to stay in the observation room. Only those who receives SMS will be allowed to enter the vaccination centre.” Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Ashish Naik said, “We have trained around 500 staff members involved in vaccination and other related works. We have also made arrangements to store 7000 litres of vaccines at our head quarter in Adajan area.”