Surat civic body collects record tax of Rs 34 crore tax in single day

After announcing rebate on advance payment of property tax, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) received Rs 34 crore on August 31 through online and direct payment of property tax, the highest collection in a single day.

The state government had announced 20 per cent rebate on advance payment of property tax, while the SMC had announced 30 per cent rebate. The SMC also announced 2 per cent extra rebate for online payment. The last date of payment was August 31.

“On the last day, the SMC received Rs 34 crore through online payment and physical payment at city civic centres, which has become record.

Till now, the single day record was of Rs 18 crore, in 2018,” said SMC Assistant Commissioner, Ashwin Naik.

SMC sources said that last year, 1.25 lakh citizens paid advance tax of Rs 95 crore online, while this year 1.46 lakh people deposited Rs 150 crore through the same mode.

“Starting from April to August 31, SMC received property tax of Rs 444 crore from 4.04 lakh property holders in the city and the amount is expected to go up in the coming days,” added Naik.

The SMC had created awareness through various campaigns, including banners and mike announcements.

SMC standing committee chairman, Anil Goplani, said, “We got good response from the citizens to avail of 30 per cent rebate for advance payment of tax. Many of them opted for online payment, availing of the extra benefit.”

The Federation of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) has requested SMC to extend the time limit for advance property tax till September 30, as traders had faced huge losses during the Covid-19 lockdown.

