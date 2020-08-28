Surat: Case filed for spreading fake information about family

The message also claimed that the woman’s husband had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on them. (Representational)

The Surat police on Thursday lodged a complaint against unknown persons for spreading fake information about a family on WhatsApp.

According to the complainant, a 20-year-old woman, some unknown persons circulated false news on WhatsApp that she had eloped with her 45-year-old father-in-law, who runs a sand mining business. The content also carried her pictures.

The message also claimed that the woman’s husband had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on them.

Based on her complaint, Kamrej police registered an offence under IPC sections 500, 507, 509, against unknown persons and started a probe.

Talking to The Indian Express, the woman’s father-in-law said, “We don’t know who had done this to defame us. I got calls from my friends and relatives in Surat as well as from my native place, Junagadh, after seeing the message.”

Kamrej police inspector JB Vanar, who is also investigating the case, said, “We are taking help from the cyber cell department in Surat rural police to crack the case.”

