Surat: CAs teach Class 11 students in municipal schools

Chartered Accountants of Surat branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have started teaching Accountancy on an honorary basis to the Class 11 students of Surat Municipal Corporation-run Suman schools.

ICAI Surat branch chairman Naveen Jain, central council member of ICAI Jay Chhaira and Chayan Agrawal, managing committee member of Surat branch of ICAI, had suggested the idea of teaching underprivileged students of Suman schools to SMC standing committee chairman Paresh Patel and administrative official of Suman school Dharmesh Patel.

Talking to the Indian Express, Naveen Jain, said, “Three of us decided to do some service for the people of Surat and zeroed in on teaching underprivileged students.”

A total of 78 chartered accountants expressed willingness to teach the municipal school students.

Jay Chhaira said, “We have imparted training to 78 CAs and also shared Class 11 syllabus with them to choose the chapters they wish to teach. Many of the CAs teach at colleges in Surat city and are experienced. Six CAs will teach different chapters in a single class so that proper attention will be given to the students. These CA’s will teach throughout year on honorary bases.”

They started teaching the students from July 26 in 13 schools where the mode of education is in Gujarati and Hindi.

“The CAs will also give career guidance to the students. This is a pilot project for one year and we will expand the programme later,” said Chayan Agrawal.

The Surat Municipal Corporation started 24 classes started for Class 11 in its Suuman schools on July 26, out of which 20 classes are of Commerce stream, three for Arts stream and one for Science stream. A total of 1,592 students are studying in these classes.

According to Paresh Patel, such an initiative is the first in the state. “We wanted to help these students build a better future,” he said.