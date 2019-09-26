Surat businessman ‘jumps off’ hotel building and dies as passersby shoot video

A 51-year-old businessman allegedly killed himself by jumping off the fifth floor of a hotel in full public view, even as some of them shot videos, in Vapi town of Valsad district on Wednesday.

Police said Piyush Pachhigar, a resident of Ghiya street in Mahidharpura in Surat, left home on Tuesday night after informing his family that he was going to the city for some work. On Wednesday afternoon, Piyush, who was into jewellery business, climbed the top floor of Hotel Maharaja on Nehru street at Vapi and got on to the signboard of the hotel.

On seeing him precariously positioned, passersby shouted for help even as a few of them shot video of the act.

Within minutes, Piyush jumped off the building and died on the spot.

The video of his suicide was widely shared on social media even before police reached the spot and took the body for post mortem. From hotel records, police found that he was staying in the hotel Tuesday night. The hotel staff also handed the copy of Piyush’s Aadhaar card to the police.

By evening, Vapi police handed over the body to Piyush’s family members. A case of accidental death has been registered and probe has begun. Sub-inspector RJ Gamit said, “We have started investigation into the suicide of Piyush Pachhigar. We will take statements of his family members and try to find out the reason behind his extreme step.”