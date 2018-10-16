Surat: Body of missing three-year-old found in locked house

The body was found in a house on the ground floor of the building in Godadra area The body was found in a house on the ground floor of the building in Godadra area

The body of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl, who had gone missing, was found Monday from a locked house in the same building where

she lived in Surat city, police said. A case of murder was registered and the body was sent for autopsy, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Barot.

The body was found in a house on the ground floor of the building in Godadra area, he said. The house was locked

from outside, he added. The girl’s family lives on the first floor of the building, which is a housing society.

As to whether she was sexually assaulted, it will be ascertained after the autopsy, the DCP said.

“After the missing complaint was registered, we had formed eight or nine teams to search for the girl. After

checking CCTV footage of the society, it was found that the girl had not gone out of the building,” Barot said.

After police checked every house in the building, the body was found, he said. A man was detained on suspicion and he was being

questioned, the police officer said. “We are also interrogating the owner of the house,” Barot said.

The incident comes weeks after the rape of a 14-month-old allegedly by a man from Bihar in Sabarkantha district, that triggered violence against Hindi-speaking migrants in the state. Migrants, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were targeted in several parts of Gujarat. Gujarat rape backlash: Fearing for lives after mob attacks, UP, MP and Bihar migrants flee

